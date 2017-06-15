Students eat ice cream as part of breast cancer research fundraiser

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A breast cancer fundraiser in Cheshire on Thursday included an ice cream eating contest.

Students in teams of four were raising money for breast cancer research. The teams consumed as much ice cream as was possible in the three minutes allotted. Part of the proceeds will go to the Cancer Couch Foundation.

“The Cancer Couch Foundation only funds research for metastatic breast cancer, which is the stage of cancer you die from,” said Rebecca Timlin-Scalera, the Cancer Couch Foundation Founder.

“Less than seven percent of the breast cancer money goes to study this stage of the disease. We’re trying to raise money to fund research to make this a chronic, manageable disease, not the three year death sentence it is right now,” she continued.

The event on Thursday raised more than $30,000.