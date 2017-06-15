Students out thousands of dollars after flight school closes

Investigators look at the remains of a small plane along Main St, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in East Hartford, Conn., a day following the plane's crash. The FBI is taking over as lead investigator in the deadly crash of a small plane carrying a flight instructor and a student pilot because of indications that it might have been a criminal act, safety officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — International students at a Connecticut flight school that closed after two fatal plane crashes say they’re out thousands of dollars and are being forced to return to their home countries because their student visas were canceled.

Three students are suing the American Flight Academy. They say they paid $28,000 to $39,000 apiece for commercial pilot training but were far short of the required training hours when the Hartford-based school closed abruptly in April.

The three are from Turkmenistan, Peru and Ecuador.

School owner Arian Prevalla and its lawyer didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Authorities are investigating the two crashes. A student was killed and Prevalla survived a wreck in East Hartford in October. Prevalla told authorities the student crashed the plane on purpose. Another student was killed in a crash in East Haven in February.

