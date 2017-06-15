Three Arrested in New London Narcotics Sweep

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Narcotics officers from the New London Police Department, along with member of the Connecticut State Police – Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East conducted a sting operation on June 14th, to address street level narcotics violations.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals who were charged as follows:

Richard Ocasio, DOB 02/28/1983, of 576 D Shennecossett Rd., Groton, CT:

Poss. of Narcotics, 21a-279(a); Poss. of Narcotics WITS, 21a-278(b); & Poss. of Narcotics WITS w/in 1500′ School, 21a-278a(b).

Jason Rios, DOB 05/04/1980, of 55 Eastern Ave., apt. 2, New London, CT:

Poss. of Narcotics, 21a-279(a) [2X’s]; Poss. of Narcotics WITS, 21a-278(b) [2X’s]; & Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, 29-38.

Cullen Faulise, DOB 6/15/94, of 5 Mystic Ave., Pawcatuck, CT:

Poss. of Narcotics, 21a-279(a) [2X’s]

Evidence seized in association with the three arrests included brass knuckles, approx. 6.6 grams of Heroin, approx. 1.5 grams of Crack Cocaine, approx. 1.4 grams of Cocaine, and $1,228.00 U.S. Currency.