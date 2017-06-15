Two men convicted for staging car accidents for insurance fraud

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal jury in New Haven has found two Norwich residents guilty of fraud and conspiracy offenses related to their staging of car accidents to defraud automobile insurance companies.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Patricia M. Ferrick, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that the jury found Mackenzy Noze, and Jonas Joseph guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Noze was also found guilty of eight counts of mail or wire fraud, while Joseph was also found guilty of five counts of mail or wire fraud.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer began on June 5 and the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts on the indictment this afternoon.

According to the evidence in the trial, between April 2011 and February 2014, Noze, Joseph, and others conspired to stage approximately 50 car crashes in eastern Connecticut for the purpose of defrauding automobile insurance companies and enriching themselves.

A high percentage of these planned crashes were single-vehicle accidents on remote roads where there were no witnesses other than the occupants of the crashed vehicle. After each staged accident, the defendants filed fraudulent property damage and bodily injury claims with various automobile insurance companies.

They then collected payouts on the fraudulent claims from the victim insurance companies. These payouts typically ranged from approximately $10,000 to $30,000 per accident.

Noze is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1. Joseph is released on a $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 5.

After the verdict, Judge Meyer ordered Noze, who is a citizen of Haiti and has a lawful permanent residence of the U.S., detained pending sentencing.

Five other individuals charged as a result of this investigation have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.