Wethersfield business built on hard times

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Small Engine Services may have never opened without some hard times.

Owner John Ambruso Jr. was a machine tool designer and aerospace engineer for 30 years.

“About six years ago there was a Boeing strike, hence a layoff at the time,” Ambruso said. “I decided it was time to reinvent myself.”

Ambruso says he was always interested in all kinds of engines.

“Out of my little garage at home, you know, for neighbors. I repaired a snowblower here and there,” he said. “I’d fix a lawnmower for a neighbor and she’d give me some cookies.”

After getting that start in his garage, Ambruso now has a full-scale business on Silas Deane Highway. He says his job is his passion and he loves what he does.