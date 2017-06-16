2017 Energy & Environment Conference held in Farmington

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The 2017 Energy and Environment Conference is happening Friday, June 16th in Farmington. The conference includes critical updates on the state and federal enforcement trends/regulations, as well as, energy opportunities for businesses.

The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hartford Marriott Farmington, at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington.

The event opens with an energy and environment regulations overview with discussion topics including electric rates, energy finance, waste capacity and chemical compliance, Brownfield redevelopment and compliance, and federal/state initiatives.

Ken Moraff, Acting Deputy Regional Administrator, EPA, Region 1, New England is expected to provide a key agency update at the event.