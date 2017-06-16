A/C components stolen from Hartford homeless shelter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are searching for the people responsible for severely damaging air conditioning units at a Chestnut Street homeless shelter.

Three rooftop air conditioning units at House of Bread in Hartford have been severely damaged, according to Hartford Police. House of Bread’s Director of Operations, Matt Beard, called police on June 16, after noticing damage to three out of the five air conditioning units.

Beard inspected the units after the air conditioning had not been working properly for a week. He found that interior components had been removed from three units, including large amounts of copper tubing. Beard reported to police that a volunteer at the shelter reported suspicious activity from one of their regular visitors.

All three units were deemed irreparable. The estimated cost to replace the units is thirty thousand dollars.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.