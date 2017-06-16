Blumenthal; Trump thumbing his nose at Constitution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut politician that built his reputation around consumer protection and suing big companies and big banks has now set his legal sights on President Donald Trump.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is being joined by nearly 200 other congressional Democrats in the case This is the third legal case claiming President Trump is violating the Constitution. This one is believed to be the largest number of sitting members of Congress to ever sue a sitting President.

Senator Blumenthal gained national prominence twenty years ago as the Connecticut Attorney General that successfully sued the major tobacco companies. That lawsuit resulted in a quarter trillion dollar settlement that brought hundreds of millions of dollars to all of the states. He seemed to be suing some corporation or major bank all the time back then.

Now, he is being joined by nearly 200 Democrats in Congress in suing President Donald Trump, “The President of the United States is thumbing his nose at the Constitution and at the people of America.”

In the lawsuit, Blumenthal contends that payments by foreign governments for rooms and services at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, as well as other Trump businesses around the world, violates an important clause in the U.S. Constitution. Added Senator Blumenthal., “The President of the United States cannot accept payments or benefits, advantages, permits, anything of value from a foreign power without first seeking consent from Congress.”

President Trump’s lawyers have said that his companies plan to contribute any profits derived from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury at the end of each year to avoid any appearance of conflict. Blumenthal believes a federal judge will find that members of Congress have standing in the case because it denies them the right to review and consent to the payments as outlined in the Constitution.

The Chairman of the state Republican Party, J.R. Romano, says the lawsuit is a another example of Democrats not accepting the election results and added, “They’ve almost lost their way in regards to fighting for the people of the state and are playing political football.”

Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan who will be hearing this case was originally appointed to the bench by President Reagan and President George H.W. Bush. He was elevated to the federal bench by President Clinton.