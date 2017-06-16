Coast Guard assets respond to reports of high-speed ferry hitting jetty near Hyannis

(WTNH) — Multiple Coast Guard assets are responding to reports of a ferry hitting a jetty in Massachusetts on Friday night.

BREAKING: Multiple Coast Guard assets responding to report of high-speed ferry hitting jetty near Hyannis, taking on water. https://t.co/hSANy56kkF — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 17, 2017

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast’s Twitter account, they received reports that a high-speed ferry hit a jetty near Hyannis. They say it is currently taking on water.

Station Motor Life Boat responding to a report of Steamship Authority fast ferry IYANOUGH colliding with Hyannis jetty. — USCG Sta Brant Point (@BrantPointCG) June 17, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point says their report indicates that one of the boats from the Steamship Authority, a popular ferry service, collided with that jetty.

Officials say 48 people were on board and at least four were hurt.

This high-speed ferry runs from Nantucket to Hyannis. The conditions in the water in that area on Friday night are choppy with areas of fog.

There is no word what caused the collision.

