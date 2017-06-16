Connecticut magnet school strikes agreement with China

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An arts magnet school in New Haven has struck an agreement for an exchange program described as the first formal partnership between an American public school and Chinese education officials.

A delegation affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education signed the agreement this week with the Educational Center for the Arts.

Officials with the school, which is operated by the Area Cooperative Educational Services agency, say the agreement will bring top arts students from China to Connecticut and give the school’s students opportunities to connect with a range of schools in China.

School director Jason Hiruo says there will be about five students in the first class from China and they will study in New Haven for up to a full academic year. They will pay around $40,000 in tuition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s