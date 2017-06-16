Connecticut man who stabbed son gets 3 years in prison

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who stabbed his adult son in the chest during a drunken brawl has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 42-year-old Vincent Poteat was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and a charge of third-degree burglary unrelated to the stabbing.

Related: Arrest made in Hartford apartment stabbing

Police responded to a city home at about 1 a.m. May 31 where they found that Poteat had stabbed his 24-year-old son. Prosecutors say both men had been drinking.

In the burglary case, Poteat and a family member went to a home in February 2016, forced their way in, and threatened the occupants.

Poteat’s public defender told the judge that her client is remorseful.

In addition to the prison time, Poteat was ordered to undergo alcohol treatment.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s