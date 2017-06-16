Connecticut NBC affiliate won’t air Alex Jones interview

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s NBC affiliate is not going to air Megyn Kelly‘s report on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the radio host who has alleged the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, because “the wounds are understandably still so raw” in the state.

In an internal memo obtained Friday by The Association Press, NBC Connecticut staff members were told that station executives made the decision after listening to concerns from Sandy Hook families, viewers and the station’s employees.

Related Content: Newtown families urge NBC not to air Megyn Kelly interview

The memo says the executives “considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal.”

NBC News vowed on Friday to go ahead with Sunday’s program.

Kelly has called Jones’ claims “personally revolting” but says she believes there’s value in exposing what he says to the American people.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s