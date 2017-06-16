Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Resurgence of Jazzercise

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Milford, home of Jazzercise New Milford.

Judi Sheppard Missett pioneered the dance aerobics movement when she created Jazzercise in Chicago, IL in 1969. It might make you think of Richard Simmons and sweat bands, but let me tell you – it’s back.

Paired with contemporary music, fast-paced moves and fun, Jazzercise brings many health benefits. It’s a combination of cardio and strength training with weights. We met people in the class from all ages and fitness levels.

From people who have been doing it for 34 years, to someone who joined because their Mom did it in the past. With a variation of dance moves, the instructors walk you through the steps, with low-impact training.

Learn more about Jazzercise New Milford, and visit them: 99 Danbury Rd, New Milford, CT 06776

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer