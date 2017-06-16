Connecticut soccer player named Gatorade National boys player of the year

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – A soccer player from Lakeville has been named the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2016-2017.

Umar Farouk Osman, who plays for the Hotchkiss School Bearcats received the honor Thursday night from New York City FC Midfielder Jack Harrison at the Madison Beach Hotel.

Osman, a midfielder on the Hotchkiss team, scored 19 goals during the 2016 / 2017 season and passed for 9 assists. He was the 2016 Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association‘s player of the year and he played in the High School All-American Game in North Carolina in December. During his prep soccer career he scored 63 goals and 45 assists.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes a player from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia every year in each of a variety of sports including basketball, baseball, and track and field, among others. Some winners have gone on to become top professional athletes. Among them are Peyton Manning, Maya Moore, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jabari Parker, Kerri Walsh and Andrew Wiggins.