Drivers should be aware of road paving on Friday

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are driving in the Simsbury area Friday June 16th, you will need to give yourself some extra time.

The Simsbury Department of Public Works says they are continuing to pave operations on Wolcott Road throughout the day on Friday. During this time, some traffic delays and detours using Floydville Road may be required. If you are traveling in this area, please plan accordingly and give yourself additional time to get to your destination.

Officials say the project could be completed by the end of the day.