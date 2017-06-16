Families of the Sandy Hook massacre victims threatening to sue NBC

Published:
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace, was among the 26 people killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., said Monday, June 12, 2017, that she fears a planned NBC television interview by Megyn Kelly with Jones on Father's Day will encourage other conspiracy theorists who have harassed her and accused her of being part of a hoax. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre are threatening to sue NBC.

According to a report from The Hartford Courant, the families want the network to cancel Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones has come under fire for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

NBC is defending their decision to air the interview this Sunday.

