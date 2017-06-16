Families of the Sandy Hook massacre victims threatening to sue NBC

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre are threatening to sue NBC.

According to a report from The Hartford Courant, the families want the network to cancel Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Related Content: Sandy Hook group dumps Megyn Kelly as event host

Jones has come under fire for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

Related Content: Newtown families upset by interview with conspiracy theorist

NBC is defending their decision to air the interview this Sunday.