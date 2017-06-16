Florida Governor to visit state to recruit Connecticut businesses to move

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Florida’s governor will be in Connecticut next week but he’s not coming to get decent pizza or see the Mark Twain House, his plan is to steal Connecticut businesses.

That’s the goal of the trip, to try to lure owners of Connecticut businesses to the sunshine state with what Governor Rick Scott says is a much more business-friendly environment.

Governor Scott tried this two years ago this month and he met very publicly with business leaders at a catering hall in Norwalk. Since then, General Electric packed up its corporate headquarters and moved out of Connecticut. Now there’s talk of insurance giant Aetna leaving the insurance capital of the world, Hartford.

Governor Scott’s pitch is: Florida has no personal income tax, no estate tax, and it’s a right to work state, so unions are a lot weaker. It’s all designed to appeal to business owners looking for a better business environment. The reason Connecticut is dealing with huge budget deficits is, there is less tax revenue coming in, so the state desperately needs businesses to stay here, and rich business owners to live here and pay taxes.

To that end, there is some good news. Amazon is expanding in Connecticut with a quarter billion dollar fulfillment center it’s building on the old Pratt and Whitney site in North Haven.

Governor Malloy’s office issued a response to Governor Scott. It reads, in part, “if he’s expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he’s selling, he’s better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home.”

Also, new job numbers show Connecticut experienced a net increase of 6700 jobs in May. The state’s jobless rate is 4.9 percent. That is down 4 tenths of a percent from a year ago.