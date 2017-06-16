Freebie Friday! Free pizza, bonus gift cards and a beer!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the end of the workweek and that means it’s Freebie Friday! We found some great deals for whatever you have planned for dad this weekend.

You can get a $25 voucher for a future visit when you dine within the Max Restaurant Group. The same deal is being offered at Ruth Chris. Both require you to dine there on Father’s Day.

Get a free small pizza at Bertucci’s when you upload a picture of dad using the hashtag Bertuccis fathers.

You can get a free 1-topping pizza at Papa John’s when you buy $25 in gift cards.

Dads can get a free beer using the Ibotta app:  To cash in on the 24-hour offer, download the free Ibotta app, choose the ‘Hops for Pops’ rebate in the Restaurants and Bars category, then order any brew at a favorite bar or restaurant on Sunday, June 18. Upload the receipt through the app, and then voilà, $5 will be deposited back in dad’s Ibotta account.

We also have a coupon to get $2 off a Carvel cake and $1 off a sundae Dasher.

Save the date, next Saturday June 24th is the big sale at Old Navy when flip flops are only $1.

