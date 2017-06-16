Fridays with Fred: Branford Festival

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of Fridays with Fred, News 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna visited the 33rd annual Branford Festival. The event is being held from June 16 through June 18.

The weather will stay damp overnight on Friday and the clouds will be sticking around for most of the weekend. Luckily for the festival, rain shouldn’t play a huge factor for much of Father’s Day weekend. However, the rain will likely return on Monday. Despite the inconsistencies with the rain, temperatures between Sunday and Thursday will stay in the high 70s.

Fred tried plenty of good food from the Italian-American club tent.

Fred also spoke with Dave Cosby, the President of the Branford Rotary Club about how the event is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. And of course, with summer approaching, Fred had to sink his teeth into a monster lobster roll.

Be sure to save room for desert. Fred shows you why as he eats one of an anticipated 4,500 fried doughs being sold this weekend.

The event will feature a number of activities for people of all ages. For more information on the event, you can visit their website here.