Hartford police seize over 3,000 bags of heroin

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police seized over 3,000 bags of heroin during an operation on Thursday.

During the month of June, Detectives from Vice & Narcotics initiated an investigation into illegal narcotics sales out of 66 Madison Avenue.

Detectives initiated the investigation after they had received multiple complaints about illegal drug activity. Surveillance footage helped detectives to obtain a search warrant for 66 Madison Avenue Apt. 3-S.

On Thursday, officers served the warrant which resulted in the seizure of 3,792 bags of heroin along with $1,721 in US dollars.

One suspect, Rayniel Ferrer, 35, of Hartford was arrested on the charges of narcotics possession and sales related charges.