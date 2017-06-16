Juvenile injured in severe head-on car accident in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile driver is recovering after a head-on collision in Bloomfield on Friday morning.

According to police, at around 11:10 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting a severe head-on motor vehicle collision with injuries near 216 Tunxis Avenue involving a tractor trailer truck and a Toyota.

Officers responded to find the juvenile driver of the Toyota conscious and alert. The juvenile had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters before being transported to St. Francis Hospital. The juvenile driver suffered numerous lacerations to his face, arms and legs, officials say. While being extricated, first responders noticed a visible, open fracture on the juvenile’s upper left leg.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Police believe the Toyota was traveling northbound on Tunxis Avenue while the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the accident happened. The tractor trailer came to rest on the lawn of 217 Tunxis Avenue and caused property damage to the front lawn, police say.

Due to the severity of the collision, officials say the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called out and responded to the scene.

An inspection of the tractor trailer was conducted after the accident by Bloomfield Police officers and members from the Connecticut DMV. The tractor trailer was then towed by the owners.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.