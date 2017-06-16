Lawsuit questions Hartford councilwoman’s residency

Hartford City Hall (Image: hartford.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state senator is accusing a Hartford city councilwoman of lying about where she lives, saying she may ineligible for office.

A lawsuit filed by Eric Coleman says Cynthia Jennings lives in Windsor, despite serving on the Hartford City Council.

The Hartford Courant reports that Jennings has owned a home in Windsor since 2000. Her voter registration form says she lives in a Hartford home owned by her brother.

Jennings, when contacted, said she will not comment on the allegation until the case is resolved.

The residency claim is mentioned as part of Coleman’s suit against Jennings and another council member. He alleges they filed a baseless complaint against him to damage his reputation. That complaint was dismissed.

