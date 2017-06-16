Lyman Orchards kicking off summer season with weekend Strawberry Fest

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lyman Orchards in Middlefield wants you to come out to the Strawberry Festival on Saturday where they will kick off their summer event season.

The annual festival will include breakfast on the deck, strawberry picking in the orchard, live music, complimentary food tastings and demos, pie eating contests, pony rides, and interactive activities for children.

Entertainment is planned for the weekend with Middlefield’s own “dynamic sister duo” and country artists Presley and Taylor.

CT Historian and Durham resident Diana McCain will be on hand to sign her new fictional novel, Thy Children’s Children, which traces five generations of the Lyman family throughout the turbulent decades that saw a handful of American colonies transformed into a young nation on the cusp of the industrial revolution.

Macaroni Kid will be there with one of the most classic crafts, inviting children to make colorful necklaces out of different types of macaroni.