Lyman Orchards kicking off summer season with weekend Strawberry Fest

By Published:

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lyman Orchards in Middlefield wants you to come out to the Strawberry Festival on Saturday where they will kick off their summer event season.

The annual festival will include breakfast on the deck, strawberry picking in the orchard, live music, complimentary food tastings and demos, pie eating contests, pony rides, and interactive activities for children.

Entertainment is planned for the weekend with Middlefield’s own “dynamic sister duo” and country artists Presley and Taylor.

CT Historian and Durham resident Diana McCain will be on hand to sign her new fictional novel, Thy Children’s Children, which traces five generations of the Lyman family throughout the turbulent decades that saw a handful of American colonies transformed into a young nation on the cusp of the industrial revolution.

Macaroni Kid will be there with one of the most classic crafts, inviting children to make colorful necklaces out of different types of macaroni.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s