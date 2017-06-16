National Fudge Day celebrated on June 16

(WTNH) — If you like fudge, you can feel good about eating some on Friday.

June 26 is officially known as National Fudge Day.

Fudge was invented on Mackinac Island in Michigan in the late 1800s and has been enjoyed in a variety of ways, from solid blocks to hot fudge on top of ice cream.

There are also more fudge-related holidays throughout the year like on July 22 when National Penuche Fudge Day is celebrated.

Don’t feel guilty about indulging in the sweet treat to celebrate this important holiday.