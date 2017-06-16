National Guard member and Syrian asylee granted U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — A Danbury man who is a member of the U.S. National Guard and fled from Syria has been given his long awaited U.S. citizenship, according to Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

Senator Murphy’s office worked with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to remove a hold on the status of Mohammad Wardeh’s certificate of naturalization.

“Mohammed has been through a lot since leaving Syria, but despite it all, he has chosen to serve to our country and become a U.S. citizen. That should inspire us all. Helping people like Mohammed is some of the most rewarding work I do in the Senate,” said Murphy. “I’m thrilled that my office could step in to help, and I hope that anyone in Connecticut who needs assistance will reach out to us – that’s what we’re here for.”

Wardeh has lived in Danbury for the past three years with his wife and three children. He works as a web developer for the United Nations. Wardeh grew up in Syria before taking a job with the UN in 2005.

After spending two years in Geneva, Switzerland, Wardah entered the United States on a G-4 visa. G-4 visas are granted to employees of international organizations. In 2012, Wardeh was granted asylum in the United States.

“I can’t thank Senator Murphy and his staff enough. I am so grateful for what they’ve done to help me. It’s sentimental to become a citizen of the country that I signed up to serve and put my life on the line for. It’s a real honor and a privilege,” said Mr. Mohammed Wardeh. “Being a Muslim in this country during this time of polarization can be tough, but I trust the system that is there to protect us and I feel a real sense of belonging here.”