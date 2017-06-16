News 8 celebrates Connecticut dads

"Dave is one of the best dads/step-dads in the world" (Photo Courtesy: @pridgeway777/ReportIt)

"Hands down the best Husband, Father, and Grandpa anyone could ever have. At the age of 19 he could have walked out and taken the easy way out but he didn't. He worked hard and provided for his family putting all of us first and foremost. He hasn't missed one life event in either mine nor my sisters lives. He spent every weekend driving us around to softball tournaments, practices, and lessons. He goes above and beyond to ensure everyone around him is happy over himself. There's truly no one better!" (Photo Courtesy: Kerry B./ReportIt)

"My husband Marty and our son Chris. Best Father" (Photo Courtesy: Janice W./ReportIt)

"My Dad is the hardest working man I've ever known. Not only is he a great father, grandfather, provider, he has given us support, encouragement & tough love when needed 😉 He's also a great CHEF in our family! We love you & your cooking! :D" (Photo Courtesy: Michelle M./ReportIt)

"Photo for Father's Day! This is Nathan (dad) and Jackson (baby). Nathan is celebrating his first Father's Day this year, and he is our hero! Not only did he become a father this year, but he also moved us into and renovated our new house and got a new job!" (Photo Courtesy: @Abbey1983/ReportIt)

"Fathers Day Anthony's first Father's Day, Bree and Bella were born 1 day before dads birthday on April 10th. (Photo Courtesy: Erica D./ReportIt

"Happy Fathers Day." (Photo Courtesy: Jeff T./ReportIt)

"Happy Fathers Day to my dad. He walked me down the aisle on 5/19 at St Clements Castle in Portland!! Love you Daddio Luv Jen" (Photo Courtesy: @Jeg1026/ReportIt)

"My dad Bill, 82 years young, with all his children and grandchildren." (Photo Courtesy: @Yankbase1/ReportIt)

A father and son celebrating Father's Day in Waterbury! (Photo Courtesy: Jomaira M./ReportIt)

"My Dad on leave for a few days. My Dad was in WWII when I was born, so these visits were special." (Photo Courtesy: Judith G./ReportIt)

"Happy Father's Day." (Photo Courtesy: @laurb1231/ReportIt)

"Best Dad Ever!!!" (Photo Courtesy: Arlene C./ReportIt)

"My dad is no longer with us; he was a cadet at USCGA, Class of 1949. This is him on a training cruise on Eagle; he later became an airman and retired at the rank of Captain. I miss him every day." (Photo Courtesy: @tegiggi/ReportIt)

Not only a proud father, but a proud husband as well. (Photo Courtesy: Nancy/ReportIt)

"My husband works nights to be home during the day with his girls! those smiles make it all worth it! dad 1st, everything else 2nd" (Photo Courtesy: Mich P.)

"This man Tom is the epitome of an all-star excellent dad. His love, caring, protective, fun, and silly nature comes through in our daily lives. He is adored by his little girl and of couse by me." (Photo Courtesy: Melissa J.)

"Todd has been a Super Dad to his 2 children since the day they were born...dedicated to them not only in their school subjects for a 1st grader and 5th grader, but in their love for Hockey devoting time and money on their being on their travel teams. Todd has served also as a USA Hockey Coach...he has prepared their dinners has treated them to their favorite places if food and of course all the special treats that go along with being a Super Dad. It's about the love that makes Todd the happiest, the love of his 2 kids. Happy Fathers Day to this Great Dad!" (Photo Courtesy: Linda R.)

"My husband Thomas from West Haven. He is the ultimate cheer dad who is proudly involved in all aspects of both of our daughters lives!" (Photo Courtesy: Kim P)

"My dad Thomas is an all star father of 3 and Grandfather of 7! Always there for every single one of us, turned 80 this year. Colchester, CT." (Photo Courtesy: Julie G.)

"My husband stepped in and took over for my two boys who have never experienced what it was like to have a father until he came into our lives .. and now we have one on the way." (Photo Courtesy: Jess B.)

My Son (Steven R & his son Haneef R. Steve is the BEST DAD EVER !!!!" (Photo Courtesy: @rekath/ReportIt)

"Shea and her Poppy & Happy Father's Day to the best Poppy ever!" (Photo Courtesy: @lp4193/ReportIt)

"Shayn from Niantic, CT, became a daddy when our first son was stillborn at 36 weeks. He continues to shout his name loud and make sure our first son is not forgotten. He has since become a daddy to (almost) 3 year old twins and two months ago became a daddy again. I call him the best second mommy to our babies. All four of his babies come first. He works hard to help give them all he can! Watching the amazing dad he is everyday makes me fall more in love with him!" (Photo Courtesy: Robin F.)

"Ryan from Woodstock! He makes every conscious effort to try and be the best that he can be for this little girl and himself. Kay is so lucky to have a dad who does whatever he can to raise her right, on purpose. Kay's sweet, polite, smart, musically talented, loves outdoors and karate; she's a direct reflection of her daddy (and mommy) and all they put into her. Values are important to this man, so kay knows nothing else. Ryan gets handed some undesirable cards...but still tries to shine. He deserves more than a little credit and appreciation" (Photo Courtesy: Ruby R.)

"My brother Roger F from Wallingford. He is the best Dad ever to his twin boys Ayden and Noah" (Photo Courtesy: Lisa B.)

My dad, Richard, always hugged & kissed us as soon as he got home from work. Here he's hugging me, Denise on left, & my sister Jackie on right. I miss those days & him. (Photo Courtesy: Denise P.)

"As a biological father of 3. Adopting 3 more children and now taking in 2 more children that are mine so in total of 8 children. Quen has the biggest heart of gold of any man that i know .He is a one of Kind Father. Dad and Fiancee.. we all love him very much... Our Bristol family is a blessing!" (Photo Courtesy: Amy O.)

"Our family is from Eastford, CT. Neil is the father to our 3 children (2girls - 12y and 1mo and 1boy - 7y), our youngest daughter was just born last month. He is kind, patient and absolutely and unconditionally loving. He cooks dinner every night and finds the time to spend some 1 on 1 time with our son daily. He chaperones school trips, and attends sports competitions for our eldest (daughter). I'm so grateful to have him as my husband and even more grateful that my children get to have him as a father. I love you, Neil Ben!" (Photo Courtesy: Bonnie S.)

"My husband, Mike from Wolcott. Former chief of police in Waterbury, He dedicated many years of his life to law enforcement before retiring but always had time for his children. Especially making the time to attend every sporting event his son participated in and every cheer and dance competition of his daughter. He continues to enjoy traveling to Mass every weekend in the fall to watch his son play college football!" (Photo Courtesy: Andrea G.)

A happy dad relaxes with his young son, Elijah. (Photo Courtesy: Mike L.)

"My amazing husband with his Junior & his princess. There is nothing he wouldn't do for me or them & he's shown me that more than once . He never puts himself first & I just want him to know that I appreciate & recognize that !" (Photo Courtesy: Genesis C.)

"This man right here is the best dad ever!!!!" (Photo Courtesy: Amber H.)

" You're not my dad but have raised me as your daughter! I couldn't think of anyone better than you to have as my mentor. Love you Gary happy Father's Day" (Photo Courtesy: Karin B.)

"This is my dad Mark and I. My Dad is my hero and bestfriend." (Photo Courtesy: Heidi M.)

"My father before we walked down the aisle! Daddy's little girl forever!!! And our father daughter dance." (Photo Courtesy: Liza H.)

"Les from Cheshire is not only an amazing almost step father to my eight year old daughter, he has been an even more amazing father to our son and was my rock during the time we were not sure our son was going to make it." (Photo Courtesy: Christine H.)

"My father Leonard is the most amazing father in the world! Even at the age of 31 my father is still right by my side when I need him or I am down. He will help me with bills or food or I need it or say hey here is 20 dollars go by flowers for your garden or get lunch at work. My father has never let me down and will always raise me up! This Father's Day is very special I he will be a grandfather for the 3rd time and this is my first child. He is just amazing we love you dad and grandpa!!!" (Photo Courtesy: Vanessa B.)

"Kenny from Branford CT , Is beyond the word father he is a daddy and husband who works so hard not just for his family but his friends to he works and fights so hard to provide for his family. Kenny is the most amazing dad that I know or could ask for to be the father of my children. He goes fishing and to soccer he saves or even if our last dime will take out son and myself on a trip just for the experience and it's just something small but it's always an amazing time. I can't say enough about my husband and the father that he is!" (Photo Courtesy: Vanessa B.)

"Julius of Waterbury with 3 of his 6 children." (Photo Courtesy: @nidofj)

"My better half JR from Washington Depot. He was a fireman before becoming a State Trooper. Works 18 hour days, but never complains or takes time away from his son Matthew or our furry family members. He is the kindest, patient and loving person we know. He loves to take Matt fishing, hunting but is always the proudest when he sees Matt excelling in football and life." (Photo Courtesy: Stacy M.)

"Jonathan from Meriden who I knew was my soulmate said his whole life changed when he had a son he is an amazing father and does everything he can for our little boy." (Photo Courtesy: Desiree S.)

"Celebrating at Duffy's Restaurant with Dad, John, (93 3/4) yrs young." (Photo Courtesy: Leonard A.)

"Jerry, Best dad in the world (and Guilford) right here. Would do anything for his kids." (Photo Courtesy: Tracy S.)

"Jeff Stevens, from Clinton. He's the most dedicated, hard working and loving Dad. My kids and I are beyond lucky!" (Photo Courtesy: Amanda S.)

"Javier from Bridgeport. He goes above and beyond for all three of his children.. Blessed for all he does for our son and his other two children. Thank you Javier." (Photo Courtesy: Jeannette B.)

"James from Waterbury, CT. The best Dad and Papa! He has always been there for me and loved me, even through the teenage years. Now he gets to cheer me on and laugh at me as a parent." (Photo Courtesy: Amy B.)

" J, my cousin, is absolutely the best dad a daughter could have. There isn't a weekend that goes by when J. and daughter, Cherokee are on the road enjoying father and daughter time alone, usually off on a road trip to somewhere, destination unknown to enjoy a sit down meal and time together to share. They reside in Groton, Ct. (Photo Courtesy: Steve C.)

"My husband Ivan wins the Best Dad award from Ansonia ,CT there's nothing he wouldn't do for our 2 boys." (Photo Courtesy: Arauco R.)

"My Papá is the best. There isn't anything he wouldn't do for my mother, my sister, and I." (Photo Courtesy: Diana M.)

"Giovanni From Shelton CT. Not only is he a great father to his daughter and new born son but he is my best friend. He is always there for his gf and friends and his kids and will literally do anything for his kids and that includes working at least 60 hours a week to provide for his family. He is an example of what a great father figure is as well as that there are decent and great guys and fathers out there." (Photo Courtesy: Joe P.)

"This guy right here! Frank of Shelton CT - Navy veteran & retired Bridgeport Firefighter & all around American hero who lives & breathes for his family!" (Photo Courtesy: Jill L.)

" Frank, from Southington, is a caring & loving dad, always working hard and always puts family first." (Photo Courtesy: Shar G.)

"A boyfriend, friend, hard worker, role model but above all an amazing father. Divorced father of two handsome boys and not a day goes by that he doesn't see his boys." (Photo Courtesy: Dolores E.)

"Daddy of my two wonderful children from New Haven." (Photo Courtesy: Eileen P.)

"Eric from Essex CT- my son, Charlie, has the best father/role model to grow up with. We are both so lucky." (Photo Courtesy: Abby W.)

"My boyfriend Eric from Hamden is an amazing man. The best father to his 2 kids and an amazing step dad to my 2 children. He has been there for all of us including my son who is 9 and suffers from ADHD, ODD and PTSD and gets bullied. He has built confidence in my son and shown such patience. He has been there and stepped up when my 2 auto immune diseases( Crohns/Lupus) have taken over. He has taught all of the kids how to be responsible and taught them life lessons. For all he has done and continues to do I could never thank him enough. He has saved me and my children." (Photo Courtesy: Lisa E.)

"Edward from Thomaston is the true testament of an amazing daddy. His life revolves around our children, he coaches their sports, teaches our son to be a gentleman, guides our daughter at being a responsible young lady. He genuinely cares from the bottom of his heart about molding our children into responsible and productive members of society. He would give the shoes off his feet for our children to have anything. His favorite weekends are those spent surrounded by our family & pets in the yard playing and making memories. He is the true testament of an outstanding father. We are very blessed. Although he is not my children's biological father he has never treated them any differently than he would his own blood... his love is unwavering, his kind hands guide them and his fun adventures excite them. He is an amazing person, husband and father. He is our #1." (Photo Courtesy: Melanie W.)

"My son Don is totally dedicated to his family and his son also coaches his baseball team. My grandson plays football soccer bowling and in his spare time he spends it with his dad at Lake Compounce with their season passes would be hard-pressed to find a better father than my son. Waterbury Connecticut." (Photo Courtesy: Don S. Sr.)

"Darik of Shelton is an amazing dad to our boys DJ and Ryan. They love going on stage with him at the Darik and the Funbags shows." (Photo Courtesy: Michelle P.)

"My son Dan, his father was never in his life he makes sure he's in Jacksons hands on works 40hrs night shift picks him up at school every day and has him on his days off his mom and him are not together anymore but they both work together to raise Jackson." (Photo Courtesy: Beth C.)

"Dan from Madison CT- my children are beyond lucky to grow up having a real life super hero as their father. He fights through exhaustion after long days to coach baseball, attend each school events, have a tea party, go fishing and show his kids the true meaning of bravery and dedication. I'm a bit biased but he is one of a kind." (Photo Courtesy: Jen F.)

"My dad is so proud of himself working on his truck." (Photo Courtesy: @Sunnyboymeow)

"A day at the park! Cristian with baby Nyomi from Tariffville, CT!" (Photo Courtesy: Astrid A.)

"My oldest and dearest friend, Chris from Milford. He is an amazing Father! Although I live in South Carolina, I can hear his love and devotion to her every time we speak. His daughter is his pride and joy and will always be the love of his life!" (Photo Courtesy: Nicolle S.)

"My husband Catrell from New Haven, Ct awesome father to his two children!!" (Photo Courtesy: Shamayra S.)

"Brussel sprouts from my dad's garden." (Photo Courtesy: Suzanne L.)

"My husband Bob from Unionville. He's the best dad to our two girls and he is also drummer for my band and our teenage daughter's band...he truly gives us all his time and energy to be the best we can be. This is a pic of him with our six year old Harlow." (Photo Courtesy: Jennifer H.)

"My husband Bob from South Windsor whom I knew was the one for me when he said he loves his son more than anything. And he is an amazing stepdad to my daughter." (Photo Courtesy: Lisa O.)

"Bill from West Haven. Works 2, sometimes 3 jobs to support our family and provide so our kids never go without. Always finds time for stories, playtime and snuggles. A man who puts his family before himself." (Photo Courtesy: Natalie W.)

"Anthony from Branford, CT. He's an amazing father to his son and daughter he never gives up!! One of the best fathers I know!!" (Photo Courtesy: Julie P.)

"This is my dad Andy, he lives in Durham, CT. I'm not sure what qualifies an amazing dad.. but I know my dad is amazing. My dad has worked his whole life to provide for his 4 children and wife. He coached all of our sport teams, he came to every play, he taught us discipline and respect, he taught us responsibility and community. In the winter we used to drive around in his truck and plow people's driveways because he had a plow truck and they needed help, My dad isn't motivated to do good by money, he does good things for people because that's what's right. He taught us kindness and I've found it's more valuable than gold. He is my all star dad" (Photo Courtesy: Katie S.)

"4 generations. The youngest will be 1 on June 26." (Photo Courtesy: Joe L.)

"This man is a true definition of a dedicated father!! Meriden." (Photo Courtesy: Diane M.)

"My husband and dad... these 2 deserve BEST DAD EVER!! Both are step dads but you would NEVER know it. Each child is treated no different and given nothing but love and support. I love these two with all my heart. Leo from Bristol (all those names on my dads shirt are the grandkids he is so proud of each one) and Dominick from Waterbury!!!! Best Dads Ever!" (Photo Courtesy: Jennifer G.)

"1st Father's day for Ray M.!" (Photo Courtesy: @rp.mama/ReportIt)

"The boys and their dad." (Photo Courtesy: Donna L./ReportIt)

"Leon. Great single dad raising two boys. We love you, Brandon and Cameron." (Photo Courtesy: Jan J./ReportIt)

"Melissa and Chelsea with Grandpa in Branford." (Photo Courtesy: Linda/ReportIt)

"Yankee home game. I have been taking my son and daughter to sporting events ever since they were little. We have enjoyed Yankees, Jets and Army Football games as well as all the tailgating festivities. My kids were always well behaved when they were little and made it easy to take them to these events. Now they are grown up and so much fun to be with! The Yankee game was my daughter's first at the new stadium. I love my kids and can't think of better company when I go these games! Happy Fathers Day!" (Photo Courtesy: Frank L./ReportIt)

"Me-n-my dad in 1966. God rest his soul in peace." (Photo Courtesy: Sally H./ReportIt)

"Melissa and Chelsea with Papa, their great grandpa in Branford." (Photo Courtesy: Linda/ReportIt)

"My dad (on the left) and my poppy (on the right) with my daughter. My poppy was always the light of our life, and my daughter loved him so very much. My father's name, as far as my daughter is concerned is 'my best friend grandpa'. Two of the worlds greatest men, fathers, and grandparents." (Photo Courtesy: Jillian L.)

"Happy Father's Day to Vincent from Waterbury from Carol and all your kids and grandkids." (Photo Courtesy: Carol R./ReportIt)

"#celebratingdad ps he watches the 12 news because he works 2nd shift and his name is Tom. Happy fathers day dad." (Photo Courtesy: Stacy J./ReportIt)

"Clinton. A great day of fishing with my dad!" (Photo Courtesy: Ryan Z./ReportIt)

"This is my husband Keith from Waterford with our son Liam. This is Keith's first Fathers Day!" (Photo Courtesy Megan S./ReportIt)

"Nick from Orange. We just wanted to submit a photo of my Dad to celebrate Fathers Day and because he tunes in every morning and we want to surprise him!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt)

"Michael Jr. & Alexander and Anthony with their dad Michael." (Photo Courtesy: Camilla B./ReportIt)

"Wolcott. My daddy!" (Photo Courtesy: Linda/ReportIt)

"Dad had an unexpected incident on Sunday n hes lucky to be alive! Love u dad Thank you Waterbury Paramedics for saving his life." (Photo Courtesy: Geeta B./ReportIt)

"The best grandfather ever." (Photo Courtesy: Kymberly B/ReportIt)

"Ansonia. Jazmine and her Daddy Edward! Best Dad a girl could have." (Photo Courtesy: Joyce J./ReportIt)

"Happy Father's Day Dad & to all the fathers up in heaven celebrating" (Photo Courtesy: @jlewk14/ReportIt)

"My Dad with his first Granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie. We miss him so much." (Photo Courtesy: @debbiesbee/ReportIt)

"Carl and his Dad, Rick, in Cancun, Mexico." (Photo Courtesy: Lori-Anne M)

"Adrian Montalvo. . . Best father in the world!" From New London. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Melanie Jasmine)

"Anthony Louis Branford, CT. He's an amazing father to his son and daughter he never gives up!! One of the best fathers I know!!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Julie Pitts)

"Best dad ever!!" Pictured with his son. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Olivia Walker)

"Bill Walters from Westhaven. Works 2, sometimes 3, jobs to support our family and provide so our kids never go without. Always finds time for stories, playtime and snuggles. A man who puts his family before himself." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Natalie Waters)

"Ceferino Flores from New Haven... He is an amazing dad!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Adlin Maribel Warren)

"Celebrate everyday!" Jen Onofrio and her dad John Onofrio. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Jen Onofrio-Adams)

Dad and his son, Elijah. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Mike Leite)

"Great dad from Watertown!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Minnie Calo)

Recent photo of Bob and his daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Lisa O'Brien-Russell)

"I'm Ryan. My dad and I had a great day fishing." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Dede Sokolowski Zhao)

Jerry Salvo with his son. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Tracy Proto Salvo)

"John DePuma from Woodbridge!" Pictured with his daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Gine DePuma)

"Joseph Virgo.... the best Dad in Meriden!!!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Charaine Virgo)

"Kevin Quinones from Orange." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Lea E. Quinones)

"Les from Cheshire is not only an amazing almost step father to my eight year old daughter, he has been an even more amazing father to our son and was my rock during the time we were not sure our son was going to make it." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Christine Howard)

Makayla, Bella, Dad (Chris), and Malaki. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Jennifer Casanova-Gilchrist)

"Miguel from Bridgeport...I'm so lucky that our son has a father like him!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Barbara Marin)

"My dad Alex is the best he really loves America maybe a little too much he needs to relax sometimes." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ John Recchia)

"My man and our boys." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Robert Gina Matturro Beeman)

"My military husband...Nigel Warren from New Haven. He makes all the sacrifices for this country and his kids." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Adlin Maribel Warren)

"My son Trevor Gelineau from Middletown." Pictured with his daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Denise Jolin)

"My Uncle Luis Ramirez Hernandez." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ La Mima)

"Nadia Cal and her Dad Nedel. Inseparable." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Grace Yap Cal)

"Paul Sr and Jr. . . best daddy ever!!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Calderon Alejandra)

"Robert in Stratford with Jack and Maddie." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Jennifer M. Cervero)

"Roberto Natalino from Beacon Falls!" Pictured with his daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Heidi Natalino)

Shelton father with his two children. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Erica Sprague)

"Steve Cedeno from Stratford!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Anita Colon)

"This DAD right here is the best from New Britain, CT." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Saydie Theurer)

"My dad and his best buddy in West Haven!" (Photo Courtesy: Jeannie/ReportIt)

"Happy Father's Day!!! We love you dad." (Photo Courtesy: @R.baker2018/ReportIt)

"Daddy & Jordyn in Niagara Falls." (Photo Courtesy: Bethany S./ReportIt)

"Me and my pops." (Photo Courtesy: Dave F./ReportIt)

"Happy Fathers Day Mark." (Photo Courtesy: Sally A./ReportIt)

"He's not with us any more & his daughter Sherl still wants to honor him on fathers day. Leothis, happy fathers day dad I miss you & love you so much & may you RIP." (Photo Courtesy: Myisha/ReportIt)

"If you post pictures for celebrating dad, then here's one for you. Luckiest dad ever!!" (Photo Courtesy: Kurt W./ReportIt)

"Happy Fathers Day to my son Kevin and his son Easton!" (Photo Courtesy: @reneehoff/ReportIt)

"Happy Fathers Day to my son Joey. He's taking my grand daughter to meet her new brother. He's a wonderful dad." (Photo Courtesy: @rangerchich35/ReportIt)

"My son Joey and grandson Kyler." (Photo Courtesy: Denise H./ReportIt)

"For Father's Day..my late dad. An Iwo Jima survivor." (Photo Courtesy: Joseph F./ReportIt)

"These are two pictures of me dancing with my Dad. One when I was a little girl and the other on my wedding day. I still remember both of those special dances with my Dad." (Photo Courtesy: Caitlin/ReportIt)

"Camille, dad, Eliana and grandpa." (Photo Courtesy: Camille G./ReportIt)

"Dad Chris with CJ at CJ's baseball game." (Photo Courtesy: Mimma S./ReportIt)

My son n law Brandon with son & daughter Luke & Lea he's such a good dad." (Photo Courtesy: @doedoe2363/ReportIt)

"Gary Plantier from Uncasville, CT. Father of Amanda and Noelle Plantier." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Stefanie Zapf Plantier)

"Brian Biolo from Wolcott, CT. Best dad and grand dad!! Father of Nicole Biolo and Erica Pawson and grandfather of Robert Brian Pawson." (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Nicole Marie)

"Mark Hotchkiss from Newington." Pictured here with his daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Kristina Lopez-Hotchkiss)

"My Husband, Cliff, and our Baby, Cody! East Haven!" (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Lisa Durso Schwartz).

"Me and my awesome Daddy who never left my side and was the best Dad a girl could ask for and who I miss everyday. Sending him all my love to heaven until we meet again." From Ansonia, CT. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Cindy Reynolds)