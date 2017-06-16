News 8 Exclusive: Waterbury hit & run victim reunited with stranger who stopped to help her

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Jeremy Bourgoin thought his mother was going to die. She was left lying in the street after someone in a car hit her motorcycle and then took off from the scene. Jeremy’s mother was left on the concrete where a pool of gasoline started to form and soak her clothes. It happened last weekend at the corner of Baldwin Street and Piedmont in Waterbury.

“I’m very angry about that,” Jeremy said.

The thought of his mother lying helpless on the street and almost dying is too much.

“That really scared me,” Jeremy said.

It also scared his mother, Noela. But an angel came to her aid before emergency crews could reach her. A stranger, who saw the hit and run, stopped to call 911. She also sat by Noela’s side talking with her in the street — helping her get through the pain of injuries that left her with both arms broken, a broken pelvis, and chemical burns covering most of her back — just to name a few of her injuries.

The stranger ended up staying with her for almost an hour.

“I remember being told it’ll be okay,” Noela said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t have that.”

News8 asked them what they would tell that stranger who showed compassion for Noela in her time of need, if they had the chance to meet him or her now.

“Thank you very much,” Jeremy said. “You are her life saver and guardian angel basically. We owe you everything.”

News8 managed to track down Noela’s guardian angel — Cerena Stimpson. Their surprise introduction was capped with big hugs and smiles and tears.

“You saved my life,” Noela said. “It’s a big thing what you did — staying with me. You don’t even know me.”

Cerena doesn’t consider herself a hero.

“I was just somebody there at the right time doing the right thing,” Cerena said.

As they shared another hug, Noela told her she is a hero because she took the time to stop when she saw someone in trouble and by doing that, she gave Noela a precious gift — more time with her loved ones.

“Thanks to you I’m here for everybody that needs me and my kids and I can see my granddaughters grow up,” Noela said.

“I’m happy you’re okay,” Cerena said. “You’re gonna be good.”

Another benefit of that 911 call — it allowed police to catch the hit and run suspect not far from the scene.

“A lot of the crimes that we solve here in the city are done with the public’s help,” said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “When they see crimes occurring or they see something that just doesn’t sit right with them, they should certainly call police.”

Deputy Chief Spagnolo also has a message for Noela, who got the help she needed because of that call to 911.

“I wish her a speedy recovery and hope that she’s able to get back out and enjoy herself soon,” Deputy Chief Spagnolo said.