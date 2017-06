MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, News 8’s Keith Kountz and Gil Simmons took the day to take part in the third annual Patriot Golf Tournament held in Meriden.

The golf event is organized by American Legion Post 45 and is held in honor of Corporal Joseph Larosa.

Larosa was born in Meriden and served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He passed away in 2007 at the age of 77.

All proceeds raised from the tournament goes toward scholarships.