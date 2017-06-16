Newtown families urge NBC not to air Megyn Kelly interview

Related Coverage Sandy Hook group dumps Megyn Kelly as event host

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– NBC is set to air an interview with commentator Alex Jones on Sunday. He has said the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. That is stirring up emotions all over again for people in Newtown.

Tim Dalton said, “It is beyond disrespectful. I mean the community has gone through enough.” Chuck Gartland added, “It’s wrong. It shouldn’t be. People have suffered enough in this town.”

A lot of mixed reaction tonight from the Newtown community regarding the interview as a handful of people News 8 they won’t watch it and some are dropping the network all together.

Some families are suing NBC to keep the interview from airing. Their lawyer said, “These families have suffered enough already, and that they will continue to suffer enough to last several lifetimes.”

The letter also read, “Over the last few years, Alex Jones has weaponized his radio show to publish false and defamatory statements about our clients.”

Tim Dalton added, “If they are going to air it, they are going to air it. There is nothing we can do to stop that but as long as people watching it understand that this isn’t a debate of truth vs. not truth.” Renee Merrell said, “People do believe in what he is saying. Seeing friends having gone through this it is kind of gut wrenching.”

Newtown residents said it is offensive.

Gartland added, “Why don’t they do something to help the families than to throw them under the bus again. Just dig it in a little more. Happy Father’s Day to these people that are home. The whole group and the whole town are going to suffer more.”

Merrell added, “It will air on Father’s Day which is kind of a bigger kick in the gut.”

News 8 asked people if they are going to watch it. Dan Henion said, “I probably will yes.” Gartland added, “Not a chance. I might not even watch the channel again.”

NBC has not backed down from airing the interview. An anti-gun group founded by Sandy Hook parents booted Megyn Kelly as host for one of its events in Washington DC this week.

