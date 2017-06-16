Newtown man arrested for making pipe bombs

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newtown man has been arrested for making pipe bombs after he called police to his home to investigate vandalism to his vehicle and officers saw what appeared to be pipe bombs.

66-year-old Larry Bailey, of South Main Street, has been charged with two counts each of illegal possession of explosives, manufacture of bombs, reckless endangerment 1st degree and one count of false statement.

Police say the investigation began in March when police were investigating a motor vehicle vandalism complaint at his residence. Officers spotted two devices that appeared to be pipe bombs and evacuated the surrounding area.

The items were removed and rendered safe. Authorities say the devices were likely improvised explosive devices or pipe bombs.

Police searched his home and discovered other suspicious items leading to Bailey as the likely bomb maker.