Old Saybrook fire marshal resigns as result of criminal investigation

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Fire Marshal Donn Dobson has resigned from his jobs with the towns of Old Saybrook and Westbrook as a result of a criminal investigation, police say.

According to authorities, Dobson was the subject of a criminal investigation which concerned issues of time sheets submitted to various municipalities.

Police say that investigation has been suspended after Dobson and the Middlesex County State’s Attorney’s Office reached an agreement that includes Dobson resigning from his jobs and restitution. They say he also will not work as a fire marshal in Middlesex County.