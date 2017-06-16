Packing the perfect outfit with Robertson Madison

(WTNH)- Travel can be stressful, especially when deciding what to pack. Robertson Madison has styles that pack easily and are curated to meet your needs. From shoes, accessories, and apparel. One idea is the Avenue Montaigne pant, which are perfect for travel, work or play. Robertson Madison offers inspirations, designs, and manufacturing from New York, Los Angeles and Europe. Nearly all the shoes are from Europe, primarily Italy and Spain. Now through June 30 all regular priced sandals are 25% off and a portion of the sales from Every Great Avenue Montaigne pant sold will be donated in support Alicia and “Closer To Free.”

Advertisement