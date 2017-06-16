Police arrest man who allegedly tried to lure child online

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to lure a child online Thursday.

According police, 33-year-old, Cole Sutton, of Torrington and Farmington, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, as well as criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. They say detectives investigated a report that Sutton communicated with a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy he met on a social media site.

Police say the two communicated through text messages and arranged to meet for some type of sexual encounter. They say the 15-year-old turned out to be an adult from the website Pop Squad. Police say the adult video recorded the encounter and later cooperated with police.

Authorities say Sutton posted a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on June 26.