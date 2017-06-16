Police ask for help identifying man involved in suspicious incident in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly involved in a suspicious incident at the Henny Penny on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Henny Penny on Hartford Road in Waterford on Friday at approximately 8:07 a.m. Police have not released specifics on the type of incident that happened.

The man appeared to be driving a possible newer, blue Volvo with four doors and a sunroof. The car had Connecticut license plates.

If you recognize this man or know anything that may be able to help police with their investigation, you are asked to call Officer Bonkowski at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2244.