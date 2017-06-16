Police take drugs, firearm and ammo off the streets in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest at 762 Park Street after investigating a drug deal in a residential parking lot in Hartford Thursday night.

Police recovered drugs and a stolen firearm inside the suspect’s car with 14 9mm rounds. Police arrested 22-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez, of Hartford.

Rodriguez is charged with possession of narcotics, carrying pistol without permit, possession with intent to sell and possession of stolen fireman. Police have not identified the other person that was apart of the drug deal.