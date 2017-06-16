Rain today…Weekend looks mostly dry

Scattered showers and downpours will work their way into the state this afternoon. I know there are a lot of events and graduations going on this evening. I’d advise having a backup indoor plan and certainly have the umbrella by your side. Showers/downpours will not cover the entire state all at once, it’s more of the hit or miss variety!

The rain will continue through much of the afternoon into the early evening before drying out late this evening. Now there will be some fog and drizzle overnight but no steady rain is expected until Saturday morning with a few showers around once again. Temps do drop down into the low to mid 60s tonight but rise pretty quickly Saturday afternoon into the 70s to low 80s!

The afternoon on Saturday will stay mostly dry but overcast. Father’s day features humidity with temps in the 80s. Now we’re looking at a mostly dry forecast. However, it’s going to be cloudy. Some clouds may drop a shower or two, but nothing heavy or widespread. The showers won’t last more than 10-15 minutes.

The steady rain returns to the forecast Monday afternoon/evening! Click here for the full forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

