Report: Coconut oil may not be as healthy as once thought

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.

The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against it.

Coconut oil has become widely popular as a superfood and is often used in place of other oils, especially in paleo diets.

Researchers found coconut oil increased LDL or bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials.

The increase in bad cholesterol can lead to increased cardiovascular risks.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it’s actually really good for your hair and skin.

