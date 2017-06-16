Report It Recap: June 16, 2017

(WTNH) — This week we have a lot to get to, so let’s get to it!

First, we salute all the dads out there. This weekend is Father’s Day. A chance for you to show your love and pride for that special guy in your life. There are the new dads — some celebrating for the first time. And then there are those who’ve been doing this for quite some time. Their kids are now adults. Some of you even remembering fathers from way back when. Caitlin showcasing the past and present, seen with her father in 1993 and now. To all the dads out there — enjoy your day!

Congratulations to all the graduates. So many of you are moving on to the next chapter. This graduate literally flipped out after getting his diploma. Tony and Victoria Woolard from Burlington — now husband and wife!

This week, Mother Nature turned up the heat. Even the animals needed to cool off. It sure felt and looked like summer. Perfect for strawberry picking though.

Check out this Nina and Pinta replica ships, cruising the Connecticut River.

Wednesday was Flag Day. This was a perfect time to showcase the Steadfast Riders from the Polish Legion of American Veterans in Meriden. They collected tattered and torn flags from residents and dispose of them with honor by properly burning them. They then replace them with brand new ones.

Boy Scout Troop 608 from Hamden and North Haven celebrating its 90th anniversary. Scouts from past and present were there to mark the occasion. Bill Bunnel has been with the troop for more than 50 years. He now has a part of Camp Sequassen named after him.

How about those bears? They keep showing up everywhere. Finally I leave you with this — a baby duck! Keep those pictures coming!