Senator Blumenthal to discuss legal action against the President

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will be talking about legal action he is taking to get President Donald Trump to comply with the Foreign Emoluments Clause.

The Foreign Emoluments Clause forbids the President from accepting payments, benefits or gifts from foreign states without the consent of Congress.

Senator Blumenthal says a complaint has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Blumenthal will be speaking at a news conference in Hartford 11 a.m. Friday morning.