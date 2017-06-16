South Windsor Fire Dept. to conduct fire training inside old building this Saturday

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The South Windsor Fire Department will conduct fire training drills inside a building scheduled for demolition this Saturday.

The drill will take place in the early to mid-morning hours at 195 Oakland Drive. There will be small, contained fires set inside the building.

When the Fire Department is on the property, there will be signs indicating ‘Fire Department Training’. All fire apparatus, hoses and personal vehicles will be off the roadway. No traffic will be impaired in the area.

The Fire Department is letting people in the area know there will be real smoke emanating from the structure. However, at no time will the structure itself, be burned. The town 911 Dispatch Center will be advised prior to, and at the completion of the training.