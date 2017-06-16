South Windsor Police Arrested Woman for Allegedly Forging Checks

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- Police arrested a woman they say was working at a local business, writing checks to herself, and forging the owner’s signature.

Police say on Thursday, June 15, they arrested 61-year-old Lynn Raymer and charged her with 10 counts of forgery in the second degree. Police aren’t saying what the local business is, but say the business reported the incidents back in March. Police say the investigation showed Raymer allegedly wrote 10 forged checks over a year, totaling $7,147.28. Raymer was released on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Manchester Superior Court later this month.