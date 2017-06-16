Stop & Shop issues recall of Nature’s Promise Trail Mixes

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery giant Stop & Shop has issued a recall of Nature’s Promise Trail Mixes, the latest in a recent string of food product recalls.

The recall has been issued due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The following products have been affected by the recall:

    • Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix with UPC #68826706609
    • Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix with UPC #68826706616
    • Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix with UPC #68826706612

There are been no illnesses reported as a result of this contamination. The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which is an uncommon but potentially fatal disease.

Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea.

Customers who purchased the recalled product can bring the receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund. Customers with any questions can call Stop & Shop customer service at 1-800-767-7772.

