The Latest: Trump details new Cuba policy

FILE- In this Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, US Citizen Jordan Graddis, 24, left, takes a photo of Emily O'connell, 24, as she holds a US and a Cuban flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. On Friday, June 16, 2017, President Donald Trump will give America's Cuba policy its second 180-degree spin in three years. Speaking from Miami, Trump's expected to revive the Cold War goal of starving Cuba's communist system of cash while inciting the population to overthrow it. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced a series of changes to the Obama-era Cuba policy and is challenging the Cuban government to negotiate a better deal.

Trump says in a speech in Miami that the U.S. will not lift sanctions on Cuba until it releases all political prisoners and respects the Cuban people’s right to freedom of assembly and expression.

Trump is also calling for the legalization of all political parties, and free and internationally supervised elections.

The president says his new policy will also restrict the flow of American dollars to the military, security and intelligence services that are the core of the government led by Raul Castro.

He has challenged Cuba to “come to the table” to strike a deal that serves both country’s interests.

