UNH police department seeking state accreditation

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven police department is seeking to become the first private university police department in Connecticut.

On Thursday, the department announced it will undergo an on-site inspection on June 23 during the final phase of achieving Tier I State Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

To pass the inspection, the department must meet 134 standards set by the Connecticut Police Officers Standards and Training Council.

In 2014, the department made the decision to pursue accreditation.

“Accreditation reassures students, their families, faculty and staff of the high quality of the department,” Chief Tracy Mooney stated. “It is also important because our department needs to serve as a model for students at the university’s world renowned Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.”

The inspection will be conducted by a team of independent assessors.

