Wasp flies in Costa Rica president’s mouth, he eats it

(CNN) — In Costa Rica, the country’s president went through an unusual situation while speaking to reporters on Thursday: A wasp entered his mouth.

President Luis Guillermo Solis stopped talking, swallowed it and announced, “I ate it. I ate the wasp.”

Laughing, he said that the video should be sent to CNN.

The moment was caught on camera by a journalist from regional news agency PZ Actual.

After an aide offered him some water, Solis kept talking to reporters about the opening of an asphalt plant that he has just officially opened in the south of the country.

