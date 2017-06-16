Firefighters battle 2-alarm residential fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury firefighters are battling a fire at a residential building on Friday night.

According to the Waterbury Fire Department, the fire is located in a two-and-a-half story wood-framed residential building on Central Avenue.

Fire officials received the 911 call around 6:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and exposure to the left and right sides of the building. The fire spread to the attic, but that section has since been contained.

The fire reached a two-alarm fire status. In total, six engines, two ladders and two fire chiefs responded. Mutual aid was requested. Naugatuck and Wolcott’s Fire Departments are helping at the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

A Waterbury Fire Marshal is on scene determining the cause.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.