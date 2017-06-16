Waterford police search for man involved in suspicious incident

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterford police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a suspicious incident at a store on Friday morning.

Police sent out surveillance photos of a suspect they say is involved in a suspicious incident at the Henny Penny, at 917 Hartford Road, that happened around 8:07 a.m.

The man in question appeared to be operating a possible newer blue Volvo, four door sedan with a sunroof, bearing Connecticut marker plates.

Police have not released any details of the nature of the suspicious incident. But they do ask anyone who can identify the man to contact them at (860)- 442-9451 ext 2244.