Weekend Movie Preview: What to See, What to Skip

By Published:
Jackson Murphy talks to Meghan Yost about this weekend's big movie releases.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming to a theater near you this weekend are a few new movies. Film critic Jackson Murphy, who goes by the moniker “Lights Camera Jackson,” has some insight on which flicks to see and which ones to skip.

First up is Cars 3 from the Disney-Pixar franchise.

“Lighting McQueen is on the verge of retirement but he wants to go out on top,” Murphy explained of the film.

But a new young hotshot named Jackson Storm is vying to finish first. Jackson (Murphy, not Storm) says the third film in the cars franchise might take on a more serious note.

“Especially from that teaser that came out a few months ago, we’re going to get the heavy drama,” Murphy said.

So should we see it or skip it?

“You’ve got to see Cars 3,” Murphy said. “Fans of all ages have been with this franchise for more than a decade and they’re going to be curious and excited to see this next chapter.”

This weekend’s next big release is Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson. A group of girls are celebrating Johansson’s character’s bachelorette weekend. All is going well until a stripper is accidentally killed.

“I’m just sick and tired of all these female driven comedies that have to be so raunchy,” Murphy said of the flick. “Why don’t we give all these women some more interesting roles and some better material?”

But the big question is, should we see it or skip it?

“You’ve got to skip Rough Night,” Murphy said. “From the looks of the trailers this movie looks rough to watch at any time of the day.”

Last but not least is All Eyez on Me about the late Tupac Shakur.

“You’ve got Dimitrius Shipp Jr.,” Murphy said of the lead actor. “This is his first movie role ever and he’s taking on an icon.

When asked if he thought the film would make the audience see Shakur in a new light, Murphy said, “I think it will. It’s going to examine his whole life. It’s going to examine the music but also the behind the scenes and the personal struggles as well.”

So should we see it or skip it?

“We’ve got to see All Eyez on Me,” Murphy said. “This could really be one of the surprise hits of the year so far.”

For more movie reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s