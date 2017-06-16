Weekend Movie Preview: What to See, What to Skip

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming to a theater near you this weekend are a few new movies. Film critic Jackson Murphy, who goes by the moniker “Lights Camera Jackson,” has some insight on which flicks to see and which ones to skip.

First up is Cars 3 from the Disney-Pixar franchise.

“Lighting McQueen is on the verge of retirement but he wants to go out on top,” Murphy explained of the film.

But a new young hotshot named Jackson Storm is vying to finish first. Jackson (Murphy, not Storm) says the third film in the cars franchise might take on a more serious note.

“Especially from that teaser that came out a few months ago, we’re going to get the heavy drama,” Murphy said.

So should we see it or skip it?

“You’ve got to see Cars 3,” Murphy said. “Fans of all ages have been with this franchise for more than a decade and they’re going to be curious and excited to see this next chapter.”

This weekend’s next big release is Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson. A group of girls are celebrating Johansson’s character’s bachelorette weekend. All is going well until a stripper is accidentally killed.

“I’m just sick and tired of all these female driven comedies that have to be so raunchy,” Murphy said of the flick. “Why don’t we give all these women some more interesting roles and some better material?”

But the big question is, should we see it or skip it?

“You’ve got to skip Rough Night,” Murphy said. “From the looks of the trailers this movie looks rough to watch at any time of the day.”

Last but not least is All Eyez on Me about the late Tupac Shakur.

“You’ve got Dimitrius Shipp Jr.,” Murphy said of the lead actor. “This is his first movie role ever and he’s taking on an icon.

When asked if he thought the film would make the audience see Shakur in a new light, Murphy said, “I think it will. It’s going to examine his whole life. It’s going to examine the music but also the behind the scenes and the personal struggles as well.”

So should we see it or skip it?

“We’ve got to see All Eyez on Me,” Murphy said. “This could really be one of the surprise hits of the year so far.”

For more movie reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.