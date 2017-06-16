Weeknight construction to close I-95 off-ramp

2017-06-16

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Upcoming construction on portions of I-95 Northbound will close an off-ramp in Stamford.

The construction, slated to begin on June 28, will close the exit 8 off-ramp from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. The road work will take place overnight from Monday through Friday each week with construction being done over a period of four to six weeks.

Motorists are being advised to use exit 7 as an alternative. Crews say the work will involve the drilling and installation of steel piles required for a new retaining wall on the off-ramp.

