What’s Brewing: Celebrating dad, hairy bathing suit, and Javier Colon show

(WTNH)-The National Retail Federation says people are spending more money on Father’s Day this year than ever before. The average for this year is $135 up from $125 last year. So what are you getting for dad? Tickets for concerts and sporting events, dinner, clothes, gift cards, and electronics were all high gift choices.

A new women’s one-piece bathing suit will be turning heads this summer, maybe in the opposite direction! A company by the name of “Beloved Shirts” is marketing a bathing suit that looks like a hairy man’s upper bod. The suits are sold in various skin tones and are complete with chest hair, nipples and back hair.

The bat signal went up in Los Angeles one more time last night. It lit up the sky in honor of actor Adam West, who died last week after battling Leukemia. The 88 year old actor was best known for his role as Batman in the 1960’s television series. Los Angeles’ mayor and police chief joined others at city hall for the ceremonial lighting.